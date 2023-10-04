Create New Account
FREE Mexican Soldiers! - Donald Trump is Stupid
Real Free News
Published Yesterday

Chump gets along great with the mex perez because he gave America "Free Stuff"! And you get what you pay for. Chump didn't stop illegal invasion. Mex perez didn't stop illegal invasion. Mex soldiers didn't stop illegal invasion. The border was wide open under Trump and there is no border under Prez Poopy Pants. Chump could have ended illegal invasion by pulling our troops out of all the manufactured and meaningless occupations and putting them all on our border to protect our country and our way of life but Chump didn't do that because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #border #mexico #illegal #invasion #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

