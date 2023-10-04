FREE Mexican Soldiers! - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump gets along great with the mex perez because he gave America "Free
Stuff"! And you get what you pay for. Chump didn't stop illegal
invasion. Mex perez didn't stop illegal invasion. Mex soldiers didn't
stop illegal invasion. The border was wide open under Trump and there
is no border under Prez Poopy Pants. Chump could have ended illegal
invasion by pulling our troops out of all the manufactured and
meaningless occupations and putting them all on our border to protect
our country and our way of life but Chump didn't do that because Donald
Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #border #mexico #illegal #invasion #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
