No one needed, no one helped make her become disabled for a moment, living in poverty

Pitiful Animal





June 20, 2023





Did you really care about unhappy animals?

I was in great pain and sorry for the crippled animals.

Not all of them had a chance to get to the vet

There were animals on the street like this Uzum girl, no one needed and no one helped.

The girl became disabled in an instant and had to live in poverty.

How did she struggle to survive?

My only prayer was that she would be healed.

Uzum made me cry.





The thing I feared the most happened.

The chance for Uzum to travel was completely nonexistent

The vet looked at the blood test and said she was poisoned

But without proper treatment, nerve cells were damaged, and neck muscles were also stretched.

Every life was a journey for me and so was Uzum.

That was why I would try to prolong the journey with Uzum as long as possible.





I didn't know how to explain it, but I had a special love for polio dogs.

Because I knew that they needed human care.

Uzum was completely paralyzed, she couldn't sleep comfortably

Every night, I accompanied the girl, feeding her every sip of water

I was very happy that she helped me to improve myself.





Uzum was still being looked after very well in the Life Center.

That was evident by the light in her eyes.

Uzum's sores were healing and she had gained a bit of weight.

She couldn’t drink the serum because she had edema in her body.

Your hand, your prayer would heal her.





The main rule for keeping polio animals alive was nutrition.

Every day, I tried to hold on to life for Uzum, which some had given up.

She could have survived a long time with good care.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwX-LdoJH5g