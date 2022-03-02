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U.S. Hemp Market Update
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142 views • March 02, 2022
According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cannabis extract market is estimated to be valued at $10.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
The key players operating in the market are focusing on formulating new product offerings infused with CBD oil to provide consumers with easy access.
A hemp survey collected data for hemp found:
*Planted area for industrial hemp grown in the open for all utilizations in the
*United States totaled 54,152 acres.
*Area harvested for all utilizations totaled 33,480 acres.
*The value of U.S. hemp production in the open totaled $712 million.
Episode 898 The #TalkingHedge looks at Benzinga’s article...
https://youtu.be/hIksZ48oaF4
The key players operating in the market are focusing on formulating new product offerings infused with CBD oil to provide consumers with easy access.
A hemp survey collected data for hemp found:
*Planted area for industrial hemp grown in the open for all utilizations in the
*United States totaled 54,152 acres.
*Area harvested for all utilizations totaled 33,480 acres.
*The value of U.S. hemp production in the open totaled $712 million.
Episode 898 The #TalkingHedge looks at Benzinga’s article...
https://youtu.be/hIksZ48oaF4
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