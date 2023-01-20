Patriarch Kirill Warns West: Destroying Russia Will Mean End of the World

The world is teetering on the edge of nuclear war, but are people aware of it? How many people are discerning the times? The spiritual leader of the Russian Orthodox Church told his flock that the desire of Western leaders to destroy Russia will result in the end of the world.

According to Patriarch Kirill, the root of the problem is that some “madmen” believe that Russia, which “has powerful weapons and is populated by extremely strong people… who had never given in to an enemy and had always emerged victorious, could be defeated under the current circumstances.”

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/19/23

