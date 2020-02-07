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The David Knight Show (7Feb20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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24 views • February 07, 2020
— 00:00:00 CDC contacts NJ media to film passengers being quarantined on arriving cruise ship
— 00:13:10 Thermal drones, door-to-door visits, and jail-like quarantine in China
— 00:21:30 Wuhan military bio lab patents a treatment for coronavirus; DailyBeast fearmongers about flu to push vaccines but the boy who died just had a flu shot
— 00:41:06 Elon Musk’s SpaceX is filling skies with 30,000+ bright satellites to blanket the earth with 5G and TheAtlantic only cares about the appearance — not the health or privacy issues. Why is this crony capitalist pushing transhumanism, UN 2030 Agenda not only immune from criticism but adored by conservatives, liberals & Trump?
— 00:49:45 Trump rages at Boris Johnson for turning over their country to Chinese 5G.  Why are we allowing 5G that kind of control over our lives? 
— 00:54:57 Bernie won the votes, BootyGay won the delegates in the first round. The incompetence is a facade to cover the corruption; Biden down and out
— 01:06:02 BootyGay admits he’s BootyMarx to compete with Bernie — and he really is Marxist
— 01:12:53 BootyGay embraces infanticide on “The View”
— 01:35:59 The Detroit police have become a car theft gang
— 01:45:43 Thousand Truck Convoy Rally in OR as Democrats move across the country to outlaw jobs & in Congress to outlaw the right to work

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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politicsradiobuttigiegdavid knightthe david knight showdronesboris johnsonwuhanmuskcoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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