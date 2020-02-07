The David Knight Show (7Feb20 Full Show)

— 00:00:00 CDC contacts NJ media to film passengers being quarantined on arriving cruise ship— 00:13:10 Thermal drones, door-to-door visits, and jail-like quarantine in China— 00:21:30 Wuhan military bio lab patents a treatment for coronavirus; DailyBeast fearmongers about flu to push vaccines but the boy who died just had a flu shot— 00:41:06 Elon Musk’s SpaceX is filling skies with 30,000+ bright satellites to blanket the earth with 5G and TheAtlantic only cares about the appearance — not the health or privacy issues. Why is this crony capitalist pushing transhumanism, UN 2030 Agenda not only immune from criticism but adored by conservatives, liberals & Trump?— 00:49:45 Trump rages at Boris Johnson for turning over their country to Chinese 5G. Why are we allowing 5G that kind of control over our lives?— 00:54:57 Bernie won the votes, BootyGay won the delegates in the first round. The incompetence is a facade to cover the corruption; Biden down and out— 01:06:02 BootyGay admits he’s BootyMarx to compete with Bernie — and he really is Marxist— 01:12:53 BootyGay embraces infanticide on “The View”— 01:35:59 The Detroit police have become a car theft gang— 01:45:43 Thousand Truck Convoy Rally in OR as Democrats move across the country to outlaw jobs & in Congress to outlaw the right to workBy the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!