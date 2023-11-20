Create New Account
SILVER ALERT! 2023 Solar Power Numbers BLOW PAST All Solar Silver Estimates! BAD Experts! (Bix Weir)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
The Silver Institute just released a SHOCKING report the Solar Power installations increased by 45% compared to last years ALREADY SHOCKING NUMBERS!! They have completely let down the silver investor community by CHANGING their Demand Data and downplaying the outrageously bullish solar data. We can add The Silver Institute to the long list of those that TRY to ASSIST the silver market riggers!

