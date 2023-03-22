Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 22, 2023 - Situation Update is now Brighteon Broadcast: 7 things that MUST STOP for humanity to survive

0:00 Announcement

2:35 Headlines Reviews

14:35 Putin

18:10 7 Critical Things

45:20 Bioweapons

1:03:00 Pension payout wipeout





- Situation Update is now Brighteon Broadcast News (BBN)

- Putin and Xi plot the global demise of the petro dollar

- Former CDC head Dr. Redfield warns of far WORSE plandemic yet to come

- Israel to criminalize the teaching of scripture or mentioning JESUS

- Fauci on video pushing BLACKS into vaccine genocide for extermination

- Dr. Greta is in the house: Academia beclowns itself by awarding honorary doctorate to scornful climate clown

- The seven things that MUST STOP for humanity to survive

- How censorship, bioweapons and woke culture wars will END human civilization if not halted

- Why pensions and social security are being WIPED OUT by money printing and #inflation

- The "friction of FICTION" and why living in a delusional fantasy land never pans out





