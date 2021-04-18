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The Covid Rollout Crshes And Burns--- Bowne Report
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315 views • April 18, 2021
The Covid Rollout Crashes And Burns
Bowne Report
Denmark’s top health official Tanja Erichsen suddenly fainted during a press conference after vaccine
media is clamped down tight on why Denmark’s top health official Tanja Erichsen suddenly fainted during a press conference halting the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine due to an uptick of severe side effects.
Bowne Report
Denmark’s top health official Tanja Erichsen suddenly fainted during a press conference after vaccine
media is clamped down tight on why Denmark’s top health official Tanja Erichsen suddenly fainted during a press conference halting the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine due to an uptick of severe side effects.
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