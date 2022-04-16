Medical State-of-The-Art knows Disease Manifests in the Gut: Has Industry Caught Up?

Tom Acklin, MD - Founder and CEO at Conversations With CancerA couple of years ago Dr. Acklin presented on Freedom Hub the “gut-brain-fascia” complex. There’s a massive connection between fascia, the nervous system, gut health, the gut-brain relationship, and hormones.“Gut health”, unfortunately, appears somewhat taboo in allopathic (“mainstream”) medicine. Asian medicine respects the field, recognizing the abdomen as the “seat of the soul”. The rise in gastro-intestinal issues should make enough reason for the West to broaden its curiosity about cures in this area.The human gut is lined with more than 100 million nerve cells—it’s practically a brain unto itself. From evolution, some say the gut “invented” us. From its point of view, the gut is still the boss and tells the brain what to do. But the brain is a problem child, always getting into fixes of its own making. The gut withholds serotonin and only gives it up as a reward when our brains treat it right.A practitioner at Georgetown University’s Center for Mind-Body Medicine, Dr. Acklin is taking his leadership in this new field of cancer. Given the failure of allopathy to stop the fact that most Americans now suffer unending chronic symptoms, patients need to search for practitioners with knowledge of the gut biome.