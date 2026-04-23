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HIERARCHIES OF HEAVEN AND HELL | 4-23-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2649


Show Notes:


Hierarchy of Heaven: https://www.bing.com/search?q=hierarchy+of+heaven&cvid=34d0aa78800e4d50a95dab6bdb902d1e&gs_lcrp=EgRlZGdlKgYIABBFGDkyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQABhAMgYIAhAAGEAyBggDEAAYQDIGCAQQABhAMgYIBRAAGEDSAQg3Mzk0ajBqNKgCALACAA&FORM=ANAB01&PC=ASTS

Different Kinds of Demonic Spirits: https://www.bible-knowledge.com/different-kinds-of-demonic-spirits/

10 things you should know about demons and Satan: https://www.crossway.org/articles/10-things-you-should-know-about-demons/

Craig link: https://savinggodschildren.com/ex-witch-angela-scafidi-exposes-the-hidden-dangers-of-the-new-age/

Dr. Michael Heiser - Demons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H41Lw2YEY74&t=2s



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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