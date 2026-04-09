New Info: Oil in Kansas & Israel 04/09/2026

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Today we are so happy to report that all your donations have made it possible for Pastor Wilbert to get a car in Honduras! Thank you so much for making a difference in his life! Pastor Stan also shares a very personal and interesting thing that happened to him on his way back from Topeka Kansas.
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00:00Thank You
03:23Oil in Kansas
13:44Oil in Israel
20:03Visions of Sport Stadiums
26:18Summery