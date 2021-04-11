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Apr 11 2021 - Kelowna Street Church
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20 views • April 21, 2021
Harvest Ministry Pastor Art Lucier takes it to the streets after Bonnie Henry doesn't think indoor church is essential, but Costco is. 300 people gathered at Kerry Park in Downtown Kelowna for some real fun as residents gathered to attend the first outdoor church service in BC.
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