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Knut Wittkowski - Central Park Interview - Planet Lockdown
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88 views • March 14, 2021
Certainly one of the best interviews of the series, this interview with epidemiologist and biostatician Knut Wittkowski is hard hitting and touching. We interviewed him on a hot July day in 2020 in a corner of the park and later in front of an empty great lawn, which normally has 1000 people on it in a midsummer day. He is a caring and thoughtful man that is highly alarmed by the turn of events of this last year. He has a tremendous amount of courage to speak out and a big heart. This all comes through.
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