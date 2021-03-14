Knut Wittkowski - Central Park Interview - Planet Lockdown

Certainly one of the best interviews of the series, this interview with epidemiologist and biostatician Knut Wittkowski is hard hitting and touching. We interviewed him on a hot July day in 2020 in a corner of the park and later in front of an empty great lawn, which normally has 1000 people on it in a midsummer day. He is a caring and thoughtful man that is highly alarmed by the turn of events of this last year. He has a tremendous amount of courage to speak out and a big heart. This all comes through.Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!Share and enjoy!