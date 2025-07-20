Chariots of the gods

Lights in the sky, life on other planets, aliens, UFOs...these things have caught the attention of many over the years. But what do these things have to do with near death experiences, abductions, psionics, psychic abilities, telepathy or telekinesis? Are all these things linked and could they be part of the final great battle between good and evil which the Bible predicts will take place just before Jesus returns? In this presentation we take a look at all of these experiences, and the outcome may surprise you!

