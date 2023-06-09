RFK Jr is not anti-vax, but look at the statistics:

Childhood Vaccines are untested. Look at the Stats:

1983 = 10 vaccines

2013 = 32 vaccines

2022 = 74 vaccines





Here are the Autism Rates:





1983 = 1 in 10,000

2013 = 1 in 88

2022 = 1 in 36

2025… estimates 1 in 2