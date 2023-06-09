RFK Jr is not anti-vax, but look at the statistics:
Childhood Vaccines are untested. Look at the Stats:
1983 = 10 vaccines
2013 = 32 vaccines
2022 = 74 vaccines
Here are the Autism Rates:
1983 = 1 in 10,000
2013 = 1 in 88
2022 = 1 in 36
2025… estimates 1 in 2
