Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel: Losing the Promised Land

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In this fourth part, Pastor John speaks about the time period when kings ruled over Israel. It is interesting to note that the Promised Land only existed as a whole during the reign of Saul, David and Solomon but he led the nation into the sinful habit of idolatry.
God judged Israel in two stages by splitting the kingdom in two and then giving the divided parts time to repent. God allowed the Northern Kingdom to exist for another 250 years in spiritual pollution until Assyria took them into captivity. After continuing to sin for another 134 years, God also allowed the Southern Kingdom to be conquered by the Babylonians.
The Promised Land was forever lost, and even though a remnant returned 70 years later, they would never again control the land. Their disobedience caused them to lose their anointing, possessions and lives.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1171.pdf
RLJ-1171 -- FEBRUARY 1, 2009
Biblical Truth Concerning the
State of Israel
Part 4: Losing the Promised Land
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