© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Live Millennium Edition | The Eisenhower Remix
Follow
1
Share
Report
290 views • May 31, 2021
God bless all in the fight against the Scientific Technological Elite 'We face a hostile ideology, global in scope, atheistic in character, ruthless in purose and insidious in method.' Warnings by Eisenhower, repost to join the war on devide and rule, full trailer here: https://odysee.com/@artspacehotel:6/They_Live_Millennium_Edition:f »
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eisenhower warned specifically about the scientific technological elite & the rise of misplaced power, meaning he alerted us - the coming generations - not only concerning the military industrial complex as a war machine, but also made sure to thoroughly alarm us about even bigger threats via political infiltration by the forever ongoing corruption in all fields of science and technology. At free universities, laboratories as well as in other testing fields - he underlined - A government contract becomes virtually a substitute for interllectual curiosity.
He said "We face a hostile ideology, global in scope, atheistic in character, ruthless in purose and insidious in method."
Rings a bell? "John Carpenter's They Live", The Millennium Edition contains the key warnings uttered by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower during his famous farewell address at his 1961 exit from The White House.
The full 85 min. movie will be out soon, right here on the this channel only. The more you tip the faster the trip, stay tuned, thank you and God Speed everybody. » https://odysee.com/@artspacehotel:6/They_Live_Millennium_Edition:f
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eisenhower warned specifically about the scientific technological elite & the rise of misplaced power, meaning he alerted us - the coming generations - not only concerning the military industrial complex as a war machine, but also made sure to thoroughly alarm us about even bigger threats via political infiltration by the forever ongoing corruption in all fields of science and technology. At free universities, laboratories as well as in other testing fields - he underlined - A government contract becomes virtually a substitute for interllectual curiosity.
He said "We face a hostile ideology, global in scope, atheistic in character, ruthless in purose and insidious in method."
Rings a bell? "John Carpenter's They Live", The Millennium Edition contains the key warnings uttered by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower during his famous farewell address at his 1961 exit from The White House.
The full 85 min. movie will be out soon, right here on the this channel only. The more you tip the faster the trip, stay tuned, thank you and God Speed everybody. » https://odysee.com/@artspacehotel:6/They_Live_Millennium_Edition:f
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.