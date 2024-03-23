Warnings Appearing Telling People to Prepare for Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse

END TIME NEWS REPORT 3.22
NY STATE POLICE PREPARE FOR TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE
https://troopers.ny.gov/news/new-york-state-police-troop-e-prepare-total-solar-eclipse
THE STAGGERING TOLL OF THE RUSSIAN REVOLUTION
https://fee.org/articles/the-staggering-toll-of-the-russian-revolution/
FDA LOSES BATTLE AGAINST IVERMECTIN
https://twitter.com/MdBreathe/status/1771023714584273015
PREDICTION BY GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/former-national-security-advisor-general-mike-flynn-predicts/
US TROOPS STATIONED OH SO CLOSE TO CHINA
https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/131715/taiwan-usa-troops-china?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
TENNESSEE SENATE PASSES BILL BANNING CHEMTRAILS
https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/2024/03/20/tennessee-senate-passes-bill-banning-chemtrails-what-to-know/73027586007/
LIBERAL STATE DECLARES WAR ON SMALL FARMERS
https://leohohmann.com/2024/03/21/liberal-state-declares-war-on-small-farmers-and-homesteaders-war-on-food-is-spreading-in-u-s-through-land-use-restrictions-geoengineering-and-waves-of-propaganda/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.