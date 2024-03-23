Create New Account
Warnings Appearing Telling People to Prepare for Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse
The Appearance
Published 18 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 3.22


NY STATE POLICE PREPARE FOR TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

https://troopers.ny.gov/news/new-york-state-police-troop-e-prepare-total-solar-eclipse


THE STAGGERING TOLL OF THE RUSSIAN REVOLUTION

https://fee.org/articles/the-staggering-toll-of-the-russian-revolution/


FDA LOSES BATTLE AGAINST IVERMECTIN

https://twitter.com/MdBreathe/status/1771023714584273015


PREDICTION BY GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/former-national-security-advisor-general-mike-flynn-predicts/


US TROOPS STATIONED OH SO CLOSE TO CHINA

https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/131715/taiwan-usa-troops-china?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


TENNESSEE SENATE PASSES BILL BANNING CHEMTRAILS

https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/2024/03/20/tennessee-senate-passes-bill-banning-chemtrails-what-to-know/73027586007/


LIBERAL STATE DECLARES WAR ON SMALL FARMERS

https://leohohmann.com/2024/03/21/liberal-state-declares-war-on-small-farmers-and-homesteaders-war-on-food-is-spreading-in-u-s-through-land-use-restrictions-geoengineering-and-waves-of-propaganda/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]


