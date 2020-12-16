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ΜΗΝ ΑΦΗΝΕΤΕ ΚΑΝΕΝΑΝ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΤΡΟΜΑΖΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΡΙΧΝΕΙ ΗΘΙΚΟ.ΤΟ ΚΑΛΟ ΘΑ ΝΙΚΗΣΕΙ.ΨΗΛΑ ΤΟ ΚΕΦΑΛΙ.ΤΙΠΟΤΑ ΔΕΝ ΕΧΕΙ ΤΕΛΕΙΩΣΕΙ.ΤΑ ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΕΡΧΟΝΤΑΙ.
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779 views • December 16, 2020
16/12/2020 AΠΛΑ ΦΙΛΑΡΑΚΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ.ΤΑ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΠΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΚΑΙΡΟ.
ΚΑΝΤΕ ΚΟΥΜΑΝΤΟ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΠΟΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΣΑΣ ΛΕΩ ΣΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΑ ΘΑ ΠΑΝΕ ΚΑΛΑ.ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ.ΚΟΝΤΕΥΕΙ Η ΩΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ ΜΑΣ.ΣΑΣ ΦΙΛΩ ΟΛΟΥΣ ΓΛΥΚΑ!!!
ΚΑΝΤΕ ΚΟΥΜΑΝΤΟ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΠΟΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΣΑΣ ΛΕΩ ΣΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΑ ΘΑ ΠΑΝΕ ΚΑΛΑ.ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ.ΚΟΝΤΕΥΕΙ Η ΩΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ ΜΑΣ.ΣΑΣ ΦΙΛΩ ΟΛΟΥΣ ΓΛΥΚΑ!!!
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