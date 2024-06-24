BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Footage of the Synagogue in Derbent, which was Attacked by terrorists yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
54 views • 10 months ago

Footage of the synagogue in Derbent, which was attacked by terrorists yesterday.

The left wing of the building is completely burned out. There are no windows, and the facade is covered in soot. Brick fragments are lying in front of the entrance to the synagogue.

Via: @Izvestia

adding:  The Russian Investigative Committee identified all the terrorists involved in the attack in Derbent

A criminal case has been opened under articles of terrorism, illegal possession of weapons and theft of weapons.

adding:

June 24, 25 and 26 have been declared days of mourning in Dagestan:

 “On the days of mourning, state flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the republic. Cultural institutions and television and radio companies located on the territory of Dagestan will cancel all entertainment, entertainment events and programs."

