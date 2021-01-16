© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TUCKER CARLSON 1/15/2021
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
500 views • January 16, 2021
TYPICAL GOOD SHOW COVERING A NUMBER OF VITAL POLITICAL TOPICS AND...OH HELL, JUST WATCH ONE OF THE HANDFUL OF MEDIA GUYS WHO HAVEN'T GONE ALL
VIDKUN QUISLING ON US!
VIDKUN QUISLING ON US!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.