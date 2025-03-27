US "Peace" President Drops Bombs, Green-Lights New Warplane

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Despite distancing itself from the corporate-funded “Project 2025” policy papers, the Trump administration is now systematically implementing every aspect of the policy blueprint;
- The Trump administration has announced what is likely to be a multi-trillion dollar, over-budget, over-schedule 6th generation warplane built by notoriously corrupt and incompetent aerospace manufacturer Boeing - the stated purpose according to the Trump administration is to establish air dominance around the globe (rather than defending American airspace);
- As the Trump administration continues Biden-era wars, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has proposed renaming the Department of Defense to the “Department of War,” part of a disturbing trend of embracing militarism and war abroad;
- As the US continues negotiating with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, it poses as a “mediator” in what is actually its own proxy war on Russia, demonstrating dishonesty and bad faith;
- Senior members of the Trump administration “accidentally” invited a member of the US media into a Signal chat group discussing military operations against Yemen, most likely as an attempt to reinforce propaganda points regarding a supposed US-European “split,” and distract away from US operations against Yemen ultimately being part of a wider proxy war on Iran;
- Also this week, President Trump has endorsed pro-war, pro-interventionist neocon Lindsey Graham for reelection - casting serious doubt on the Trump administration’s goal of fighting against, rather than propping up what is often referred to as the “deep state;”
