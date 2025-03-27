BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US "Peace" President Drops Bombs, Green-Lights New Warplane
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
236 views • 1 month ago

- Despite distancing itself from the corporate-funded “Project 2025” policy papers, the Trump administration is now systematically implementing every aspect of the policy blueprint;

- The Trump administration has announced what is likely to be a multi-trillion dollar, over-budget, over-schedule 6th generation warplane built by notoriously corrupt and incompetent aerospace manufacturer Boeing - the stated purpose according to the Trump administration is to establish air dominance around the globe (rather than defending American airspace);

- As the Trump administration continues Biden-era wars, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has proposed renaming the Department of Defense to the “Department of War,” part of a disturbing trend of embracing militarism and war abroad;

- As the US continues negotiating with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, it poses as a “mediator” in what is actually its own proxy war on Russia, demonstrating dishonesty and bad faith;

- Senior members of the Trump administration “accidentally” invited a member of the US media into a Signal chat group discussing military operations against Yemen, most likely as an attempt to reinforce propaganda points regarding a supposed US-European “split,” and distract away from US operations against Yemen ultimately being part of a wider proxy war on Iran;

- Also this week, President Trump has endorsed pro-war, pro-interventionist neocon Lindsey Graham for reelection - casting serious doubt on the Trump administration’s goal of fighting against, rather than propping up what is often referred to as the “deep state;”

References:

The New Atlas on X:

https://x.com/BrianJBerletic

Project 2025 - Policy Agenda:

https://www.project2025.org/policy/

Forbes - Boeing Must Now Address Multiple Safety Issues With Its Planes (Mar. 2024):

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisagarcia/2024/03/04/boeing-must-now-address-multiple-safety-issues-with-its-planes/?sh=5d4ae8562d88

Guardian - Nasa astronauts back on Earth after being stuck months on ISS: ‘grins, ear to ear’ (Mar. 2025):

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2025/mar/18/nasa-astronauts-iss-spacex-dragon-capsule-return-time-sunita-williams-barry-wilmore

Axios - What to know about Boeing's F-47, expected to fly during Trump's term (Mar. 25, 2025):

https://www.axios.com/2025/03/26/boeing-f-47-trump-airforce-technology

US Government Accountability Office - The F-35 Will Now Exceed $2 Trillion As the Military Plans to Fly It Less (May 2024):

https://www.gao.gov/blog/f-35-will-now-exceed-2-trillion-military-plans-fly-it-less


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
warboeingthe new atlas6th generation warplane
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy