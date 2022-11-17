King of kings broadcasts - part 1 of 10

Part 1 "Introduction" and some powerful testimonies of trust in YHWH.

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His loving righteousness so as to become their own.



