© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Safe Chlorine Dioxide Use for COVID-19 Prevention & Treatment
Follow
11
Download MP3
Share
Report
1406 views • September 09, 2020
In this video I talk about how Chlorine Dioxide is being used in Latin America to treat COVID-19 safely & effectively and why it's NOT TOXIC to the body at the concentrations being used. Included are some of the actual protocols currently being used and a few of my own which are based on my experience nebulizing and doing IVs with chlorine dioxide for infection and sepsis.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.