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COMPLETE CONTROL, FEMA CAMPS, AND YOUR BASIC NEEDS W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR
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274 views • February 28, 2021
February 28th, 2021.

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

18817 subscribers


Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the Cabal's latest moves in Texas and what that could mean for the rest of the country and world. She shares how the Cabal will likely use the FEMA camps and how they will force people to willingly participate. Lastly we discuss the serious suicide epidemic within the military. She explains what is likely going on and how we can work together towards defeating our common enemy.

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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texasbidenstormfema campssarah westallcomplete controljessie czebotarbusiness game changers radiogeneratorsboard members
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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