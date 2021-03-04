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הגשנו תביעה נגד מדינת ישראל - שידור מההפגנה ביום שלישי בכיכר רבין
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510 views • March 04, 2021
עורכי הדין רות מכנס ואריה סוכובולסקי, שהגישו תביעה בהאג נגד מדינת ישראל, על הפרת קוד נירנברג. עורכי הדין מכנס סוכובולסקי מתכוונים לעתור גם לנירנברג, ולקיים את משפטי נירנברג השניים, יחד עם תביעתו של עו"ד ריינר פולמיץ
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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