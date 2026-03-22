🚨 Jiang Xueqin: Israel is planning controlled demolition of Al-Aqsa to ignite holy war

The Chinese academic who correctly predicted both Trump's win and war with Iran now warns: Israel is tunneling beneath the Al-Aqsa Mosque to set up a controlled demolition, and then they will blame it on an Iranian missile.



⚔️ Their goal is to destroy Islam's holiest site, spark a war between Arabs and Persians, and build the Third Temple.



"You need the building of the Third Temple, which could actually happen during this war. If you observe geopolitical events, these events are happening," he told Tucker Carlson.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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