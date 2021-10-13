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Dr. Daniel Nagase - Nuremberg Trials 75th Anniversary
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82 views • October 13, 2021
Daniel Nagase, October 1, 2021
On the Steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery on October 1st, celebrating the 75 Anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, Dr. Nagase gave this Powerful Speech.
Master of Ceremonies: Joseph Roberts, Publisher and Founder of Common Ground Magazine
Dr. Daniel Nagase has been a doctor for over 15 years, he graduated from Dalhousie Medical School in 2004. He has been an emergency doctor for 10 years and has been working in rural under serviced communities throughout Alberta since 2015. Daniel Nagase has a story he’d like to share with you about what happened after he gave Covid patients Ivermectin in a small hospital west of Red Deer.
On the Steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery on October 1st, celebrating the 75 Anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, Dr. Nagase gave this Powerful Speech.
Master of Ceremonies: Joseph Roberts, Publisher and Founder of Common Ground Magazine
Dr. Daniel Nagase has been a doctor for over 15 years, he graduated from Dalhousie Medical School in 2004. He has been an emergency doctor for 10 years and has been working in rural under serviced communities throughout Alberta since 2015. Daniel Nagase has a story he’d like to share with you about what happened after he gave Covid patients Ivermectin in a small hospital west of Red Deer.
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