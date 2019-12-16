Exciting Developments for up coming Developments , Events Planned - and Marketing Ideas that are being created

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Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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10 views • December 16, 2019
"WE THE PEOPLE" We have had the Power since 1931
(UK) – Statute Law Revisions act, Removed of Sec. 2 of the BNA act, legally removing the Monarchy and all heirs from Canada upon Queen Victoria’s death in 1901.
1931: Statute of Westminster, ending the letters patent/BNA act, allowing Canada to Confederate. Key word here is (the letters patent) only the crown in chancery in England issue letters patent. Not the queen.
The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution
Direct Democracy was a Solution to remove corrupt Legislation - Allow the Sovereigns to create Legislation and Finally to create a Constitution "For the People of The People by the People "- Referendums failed as the Clarity Act - ensure NO Referendums - READ the Clarity Act Below

Canada a Country without a Constitutions
https://www.brighteon.com/04849627-021a-43a5-a4fb-081306111fa3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcpeZYaIirc&feature=youtu.be
HO CANADA - Russel Rogers Smith
http://historylessonsdeleted.logspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html

This is Video explains the typed of Governments https://www.brighteon.com/36aa2d6d-fcc7-4820-9aab-fb2a340120c8
Travelling Truth Tour -"WE THE PEOPLE"
Constitutional Convention -on the tour educating and learning from others.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA
WE THE PEOPLE Constitutional Conventions - on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/

CANADA A COUNTRY WITHOUT A CONSTITUTION
http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/03/canada-country-without-constitution.html
Travelling Truth Tour - Has been educating Facts since 1990 - here are some of the latest videos
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA/videos
Never Have so Many Known so Little About so Much
HO, CANADA ! by R. Rogers Smith, ( Chief Wapanatak )
http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html
Download Download PDF
https://bcfreedom.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/ho-canada.pdf


The Myth is Canada- Doug Force has been collecting information for years also - and has collected some great information on the website below -
http://www.themythisiscanada.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOCA5MH3q_8
Keywords
canadabna actde factode juredallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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