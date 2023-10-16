MAiD, Mental Illness & End of Life Care In Canada with Dr. Margaret Cottle & Alex Schadenburg (Part 2)

This is part 2 of our interview with Dr. Margaret Cottle and Alex Schadenburg on the topic of the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) in Canada.
In our discussion, Cottle and Schadenberg share insights on the real reason why some Canadians choose to die by assisted death, and what we can do to show compassion to those around us in their time of need.
This interview also features “Sam’s Story”, courtesy of No Options No Choice.
Dr. Margaret Cottle is the assistant professor in the Division of Palliative Care from the University of British Columbia, and Alex Schadenburg is the executive director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.
Thanks for joining us.
Please share.
____________________________
Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
____________________________
If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join
ALSO, FIND US AT:
Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene
Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
Gab: https://gab.com/faytene
#faytene #canada #maid #doctor #euthanasia #medicine #palliative #care #life #prevention #coalition #elders #parliament #c314
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.