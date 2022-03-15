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Ion Channels in Cancer Cells and the Significant Potential To Develop Anticancer Therapeutics
Finding Genius Podcast
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22 views • March 15, 2022
What makes new discoveries about ion channels in relation to cancer?

With recent developments and techniques, revolutionary therapeutic methods may be on the horizon. Listen up to learn:

1. How an ion channel functions
2. Why voltage-gated ion channels are crucial
3. Why some cells proliferate but don't die

Saverio Gentile, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago, shares his work researching ion channels in cancer cells.

Cancer has been one of the most mysterious and complex to treat conditions present in recent history. While the current treatments have severe side effects and other negative implications, ion channels may offer new opportunities.

Ion channels are highly selective proteins that play a significant role in the function of cells. By changing the cell's charge, the various functions and metabolism can be manipulated, allowing for the development of new therapeutic techniques to treat cancer.

For more information, email [email protected].

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
cancertherapycancercells
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