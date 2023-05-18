Create New Account
Industry Insights with a Cannabis Business Advisor
Sara Gullickson, Founder & CEO Cannabis Business Advisors The cannabis business advisors.com is a consulting firm that provides professional advisory services to companies and entrepreneurs operating in the cannabis industry. The Cannabis Business Advisors aims to help clients navigate the complex regulatory landscape and build successful, sustainable businesses in this emerging market.




Guest:


Sara Gullickson, Founder & CEO at CB Advisors


Host:


Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.


Episode 1149 The #TalkingHedge...


​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.


