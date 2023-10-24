Create New Account
Archbishop Viganò: Priests and bishops who promoted ‘lethal’ COVID jabs must answer to God
Published Tuesday

Archbishop Viganò: Priests and bishops who promoted ‘lethal’ COVID jabs must answer to God

‘Their silence on the pandemic fraud is identical to that on the apostasy of the Catholic Hierarchy,’ Archbishop Viganò writes. ‘And the moral responsibility that weighs on them will remain as an indelible stain for which they will have to answer to God, to men, and to History.’

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vigano-priests-bishops-covid-jabs/

---------

Health Canada confirms cancer-linked Simian Virus 40 DNA sequence found in Pfizer COVID jab

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/health-canada-confirms-cancer-linked-simian-virus-40-dna-sequence-found-in-pfizer-covid-jab/








