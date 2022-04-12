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BREAKING My Family Almost Hit By Tochka-U As It Hits Village In Russia
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91 views • April 12, 2022
Patrick Lancaster.
I thought I had sent my family to a safer place. I sent them to Russia after a Ukrainian Tochka U killed 26 people 200 meters from our Apartment in Donetsk. Today a Ukrainian Tochka U hit Under 100 meters away from the homes they are staying in in a small Russian village on the Azov sea. THANK GOD they are ok but now I am moving them more inland to where they will be safe.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qgRqYtuHC8
I thought I had sent my family to a safer place. I sent them to Russia after a Ukrainian Tochka U killed 26 people 200 meters from our Apartment in Donetsk. Today a Ukrainian Tochka U hit Under 100 meters away from the homes they are staying in in a small Russian village on the Azov sea. THANK GOD they are ok but now I am moving them more inland to where they will be safe.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qgRqYtuHC8
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