© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#97-Why is the Truth about the January 6th US Capitol Protest Being Obfuscated?
Follow
2
Share
Report
52 views • July 09, 2021
1) Why did Capitol Police let protestors into the building, as evidenced by video and reports?
2. Why have none of the the thousands of hours of video recorded by US Capitol security cameras not been released? What is being covered up?
3. Why has the name of the officer who murdered Ashley Babbitt not been released?
We discuss these and many more questions about January 6th.
https://visionroot.org
Editorial: https://www.visionroot.org/2021/07/09/why-is-the-truth-about-the-january-6th-us-capitol-protest-being-obfuscated/
Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/why-is-the-truth-about-the-january-6th-us-capitol-protest-being-obfuscated/
2. Why have none of the the thousands of hours of video recorded by US Capitol security cameras not been released? What is being covered up?
3. Why has the name of the officer who murdered Ashley Babbitt not been released?
We discuss these and many more questions about January 6th.
https://visionroot.org
Editorial: https://www.visionroot.org/2021/07/09/why-is-the-truth-about-the-january-6th-us-capitol-protest-being-obfuscated/
Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/why-is-the-truth-about-the-january-6th-us-capitol-protest-being-obfuscated/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.