On the night of November 8th, the Russians launched a large-scale missile and drone attack. “Centrenergo” has reported that all state-owned thermal power plants in Ukraine have been shut down and there is no power generation.

Kyiv has been plunged into darkness, with nine-hour daily power cuts imposed. Attacks on the energy sector have also disrupted train services in the Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The metro in Kharkiv has been left without power.

The city of Volchansk has de facto been lost to the Russian army. Only the south-eastern suburbs remain under Ukrainian control.

The Yubileiny microdistrict in Kupyansk has been fully secured by Russian forces. Consequently, almost the entire east bank of the city is now under Russian control. Ukrainian troops are holding their positions on the west bank and are using the river as a natural barrier.

The situation for the Ukrainians on the front in the Seversk area is becoming more difficult with each passing day. Russian troops have started to assault a series of fortified areas on the eastern outskirts of the city.

Having captured Pokrovsk, the Russians have focused their efforts on tightening the ring around Mirnograd. On November 8th, assault groups were advancing in the southern part of the city.

There are reports of Ukrainian soldiers attempting to escape the encirclement individually. To achieve this, soldiers are changing into civilian clothes and disguising themselves as local residents.

The Russians are building on their success on the northern flank of the front near Guyiaipole. Frontline units are advancing south of Pokrovske. In a cutting strike, some forces seized the village of Volchye, threatening Velykomykhailivka from the south-west.

On the 8th of November, the 218th Guards Tank Regiment of the Vostok group of forces ceased fighting in Uspenovka. This was the largest defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the east bank of the Yanchur River.

The operational situation on the Zaporizhzhia section of the front remains challenging. By November 9th, despite facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces, Russian paratroopers succeeded in capturing the western districts of Stepnogorsk.

Judging by the nature of the deep strikes, it seems that the Russians are continuing a serious campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. It will be impossible to repair the damaged facilities before the onset of cold weather. Winter will be extremely difficult for Ukraine’s population.

Meanwhile, the assault on the two large cities of Volchansk and Kupyansk on the front line is drawing to a close. There are no prerequisites for a change in the situation in favor of the Ukrainians. This means that the Russians will soon be able to deploy significant reserves to other areas.

Mirrored - South Front

