Turmeric Coconut Granola
- 4 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
- 1 cups HRS Organic Raw Cashews
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut chips
- 1/3 cup HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 Tbl HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder
- 1/4 tsp of HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper
1. Mix oats, coconut palm sugar, cashews and coconut chips in a large bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients together.
3. Combine the liquid mixture with the dry mixture. Stir until
4. Spread onto a large baking sheet
5. Slow bake in oven at 250F for 1.5 - 2 hours.
6. Let the granola cool before storing in a jar or airtight container.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.