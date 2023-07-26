Create New Account
Turmeric Coconut Granola
Turmeric Coconut Granola


- 4 cups old-fashioned oats

- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar

- 1 cups HRS Organic Raw Cashews

- 1 cup unsweetened coconut chips

- 1/3 cup HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

- 1/3 cup water

- 2 Tbl HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder

- 1/4 tsp of HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

- 1 tsp ginger

- 1 tsp cinnamon

- 1/2 tsp HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper



1. Mix oats, coconut palm sugar, cashews and coconut chips in a large bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients together.

3. Combine the liquid mixture with the dry mixture. Stir until

4. Spread onto a large baking sheet

5. Slow bake in oven at 250F for 1.5 - 2 hours.

6. Let the granola cool before storing in a jar or airtight container.

