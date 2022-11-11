Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Best EMF meters Part 4/13 (Electric 1) -- 11 EMF meters versus Extension cable --
77 views
channel image
Merializer
Published 17 days ago |

Timestamps:

01:05 DT-1130 --- Cemprotec 34
02:25 Cemprotec 34 --- Fuyi Fy876
03:40 Cornet ED88T --- Cemprotec 34
06:11 Cemprotec 34 --- Trifield TF2
08:37 Trifield TF2 --- Cornet ED88T
10:46 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Cemprotec 34
12:40 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Cornet ED88T
14:39 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Trifield TF2
17:03 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Erickhill RT-100
19:21 DT-1130 --- EMFields PF5 Pocket
20:06 EMFields PF5 Pocket --- Erickhill RT-100
21:29 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- EMFields PF5 Pocket
23:12 DT-1130 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
24:12 Fuyi Fy876 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
25:13 Cemprotec 34 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
27:07 Cornet ED88T --- Gigahertz ME3830B
28:44 Trifield TF2 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
30:52 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
33:07 Fuyi Fy876 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
34:11 DT-1130 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
35:04 Greenlee GT-16 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
36:32 Erickhill RT-100 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
38:23 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
40:35 EMFields PF5 Pocket --- Gigahertz ME3851A
42:21 Gigahertz ME3830B --- Gigahertz ME3851A
44:05 Results preface
44:11 Results

If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.

Keywords
emfelectricelectric fieldscornetpocketgigahertzemf-390me3851adt-1130me3830bfuyi fy876erickhillcemprotec 34cemproteced88ttrifieldtf2gq-emf-390-v2rt-100emfieldspf5greenleegt-16

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket