Best EMF meters Part 4/13 (Electric 1) -- 11 EMF meters versus Extension cable

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Timestamps:
01:05 DT-1130 --- Cemprotec 34
02:25 Cemprotec 34 --- Fuyi Fy876
03:40 Cornet ED88T --- Cemprotec 34
06:11 Cemprotec 34 --- Trifield TF2
08:37 Trifield TF2 --- Cornet ED88T
10:46 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Cemprotec 34
12:40 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Cornet ED88T
14:39 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Trifield TF2
17:03 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Erickhill RT-100
19:21 DT-1130 --- EMFields PF5 Pocket
20:06 EMFields PF5 Pocket --- Erickhill RT-100
21:29 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- EMFields PF5 Pocket
23:12 DT-1130 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
24:12 Fuyi Fy876 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
25:13 Cemprotec 34 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
27:07 Cornet ED88T --- Gigahertz ME3830B
28:44 Trifield TF2 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
30:52 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Gigahertz ME3830B
33:07 Fuyi Fy876 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
34:11 DT-1130 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
35:04 Greenlee GT-16 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
36:32 Erickhill RT-100 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
38:23 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Gigahertz ME3851A
40:35 EMFields PF5 Pocket --- Gigahertz ME3851A
42:21 Gigahertz ME3830B --- Gigahertz ME3851A
44:05 Results preface
44:11 Results
If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.