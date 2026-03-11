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Battles at Kleben-Byk Reservoir - Rybar's Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Battles at Kleben-Byk Reservoir — Rybar's Analysis

In February, Russian forces intensified their offensive against enemy positions on the flanks of the Kostyantynivka direction. They achieved the greatest success in the vicinity of Stepanovka, Berestok and east of Kostyantynivka itself.

➡️In the first ten days of the month, assault troops occupied new positions at Pleshcheyevka, Ivanopillia and Ilyinivka. Later, assault troops engaged in fierce fighting for control of Stepanovka. At the same time, Ukrainian formations conducted several local counterattacks in the vicinity of Yablonivka, but failed to enter the village itself.

➡️In the second ten days of February, assault troops freed Berestok and expanded their presence in Ilyinivka, later entering the southern outskirts of Kostyantynivka. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces by February 26 took control of several strongpoints on the approaches to Pleshcheyevka, and in early March began eliminating the "pocket" in the vicinity of Ivanopillia.

➡️Meanwhile, on the northeastern outskirts of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces over the past month gradually improved their tactical position and advanced through urban development. Ukrainian formations, in turn, conducted a sortie in mid-February and entered the ruins of the Shevchenko microdistrict in Chasiv Yar.

📌 At the moment, the situation at the city continues to develop in favor of the Russian Armed Forces. Subdivisions of the "southerners" increasingly push the enemy deeper into the urban development of Kostyantynivka, while the AFU cannot organize a defense due to the destruction by the Russian Aerospace Forces of two dams at Kryvyi Torets.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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