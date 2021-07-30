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Dr Reiner Fuellmich Addresses the 1million Strong Worldwide Rally for Freedom - London
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392 views • July 30, 2021
Dr Reiner Fuellmich speaks to the million strong London Rally for Freedom.
The famous international trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is not.
Corona Committee Foundation has been hard at work gathering evidence and preparing major cases in many parts of EU and other countries.
Reiner Fuellmich believes it may have to come to Mk 2 of the Nuremberg Trials
Credit Dr Fuellmich Oracle Films Covileaks UK
https://covileaks.co.uk/
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
The famous international trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is not.
Corona Committee Foundation has been hard at work gathering evidence and preparing major cases in many parts of EU and other countries.
Reiner Fuellmich believes it may have to come to Mk 2 of the Nuremberg Trials
Credit Dr Fuellmich Oracle Films Covileaks UK
https://covileaks.co.uk/
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
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