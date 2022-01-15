Russia's new submarine - Borei missile cruiser

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Commenting on the trials of the Borey type submarine, Admiral Vladimir Korolev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, said that Russian submarine forces were going through an active phase of development and pointed out an important role of Borei and Yasen submarine projects.
The fourth generation of Borei and Borei-A series of nuclear submarines is to make the basis of strategic naval nuclear forces for the coming decades.
The cruiser is 170 meters long and 13.5 meters wide. Its underwater displacement is 24 thousand tons. Nuclear submarines of this type can carry up to 16 sea-based intercontinental ballistic missiles R-30 Bulava.
Navy commanders consider increasing the number of Borei-class nuclear-powered strategic cruisers from eight to ten. It is currently planned to build eight submarines of this class. The Russian Navy already has three of them: Yuri Dolgoruky, Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh. Another Borey submarine, Prince Vladimir, is to be completed in 2019.