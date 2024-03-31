▶️ A 24 year old pregnant woman named Katie approached Lewis and I this afternoon as we were sitting in the parking lot of Dollar General.



She is a homeless & struggling addict who swears that she became clean upon finding out she was pregnant.



Katie says she sleeps in the car at her boyfriends mothers house.



She was in search of a cigarette and money for food when she came up to the car.



She told us singing was one of her talents and started singing for us. Upon hearing her I asked her if she would be ok with me recording her.



Knowing Lewis was a Pastor she chose a Christian song she knew called I Believe.



Lewis offered Katie and the father of her child a warm place to stay as well as a fully stocked fridge if they so chose. We are waiting to hear if they accept the invitation.



Lewis & Katie exchanged phone numbers so we can look for resources for her no matter which way she chooses.



If you are able to and called to help please reach out to Lewis. 5205004506



🥰 UPDATE : She called Lewis and said she is packing up her few belongings to let VOP work with them. Lewis will need assistance for 2 additional and an unborn child.



2nd Update: Katie & Javier ended up deciding to go back to the streets after 3 days detoxing.







