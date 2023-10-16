Create New Account
Matthew 15:1 to 39 Mouth, Lips, Heart and Faith
Robertbreaker
Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Matthew, covering chapter fifteen and verses 1 to 39, by Robert Breaker. Study from the Authorized King James Bible.

Keywords
bibleversematthewfaithstudyheartwomanfourmouththousandfeedinglipscaanan

