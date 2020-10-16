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The Fall of Bill Cosby | Tommy Sotomayor and Stefan Molyneux
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14 views • October 16, 2020
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On Thursday April 26th, 2018, Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault and now faces up to thirty years in prison. Cosby has been accused by countless women of drugging and molesting them on a timeline that stretches from the mid-sixties to 2008. Tommy Sotomayor joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the difficulty in accepting the Cosby verdict, the contrast between Cosby's public persona and his real life, who is brought to justice and who escapes prosecution, how people can evade the consequences of egregious crimes for decades, Kanye West's recent political commentary and much much more!
Tommy Sotomayor is an internet talk show host, men's rights activist, YouTube personality and social commentator.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/sotomayortv2
Website: https://sotomayorent.com
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▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4074-the-fall-of-bill-cosby-tommy-sotomayor-and-stefan-molyneux
On Thursday April 26th, 2018, Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault and now faces up to thirty years in prison. Cosby has been accused by countless women of drugging and molesting them on a timeline that stretches from the mid-sixties to 2008. Tommy Sotomayor joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the difficulty in accepting the Cosby verdict, the contrast between Cosby's public persona and his real life, who is brought to justice and who escapes prosecution, how people can evade the consequences of egregious crimes for decades, Kanye West's recent political commentary and much much more!
Tommy Sotomayor is an internet talk show host, men's rights activist, YouTube personality and social commentator.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/sotomayortv2
Website: https://sotomayorent.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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