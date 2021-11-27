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⚠️5G Tower-Installer explains: how 5G works❕ how dangerous it is❕
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258 views • November 27, 2021
⚠️5G Tower-Installer explains:
how 5G works❕
how dangerous it is❕
and what harms it does to you❕
#whistleblower
Maybe you was one of these that laughed about the reports from TARGETED INDIVIDUALS & MINDCONTROL!?
But these individuals were testpersons to what they are up to now, for complete humanity!!!!
This is insane ‼️
how 5G works❕
how dangerous it is❕
and what harms it does to you❕
#whistleblower
Maybe you was one of these that laughed about the reports from TARGETED INDIVIDUALS & MINDCONTROL!?
But these individuals were testpersons to what they are up to now, for complete humanity!!!!
This is insane ‼️
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