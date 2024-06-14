Russian Missile Drills Near Cuba 06/14/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares how Russia is doing Missile Drills near the Coast of Cuba, how the FDA is causing our Food Shortage, Mark of the Beast and America’s Internal Revolution.
00:00 - Intro
01:29 - Baltic Fleet Received Nuclear Moskit
04:13 - Missile Loaded with Nuclear Warhead
14:08 - Russian Missile Drills off Coast of Florida
16:03 - 28 Different Sodas and Drinks Recalled
18:00 - Raw Beef Recalled
19:57 - Americans Banned from Air Travel
21:20 - Death of the Dollar
23:12 - American Internal Revolution
