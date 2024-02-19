Revolutionizing Tree Growth: Geofield's AG Conditioner Astonishes Veteran Arborist!

Witnessing the undeniable impact of Geofield's Ag Conditioner, a seasoned Arborist delves into the remarkable growth of a 110-year-old Pine. Trees respond uniquely, exhibiting unprecedented growth levels in the presence of this beneficial and balanced field. Though the reasons remain mysterious, the implications for carbon sequestration become evident as we observe such extraordinary growth, particularly in older trees. For more insights, contact Geofield Systems at geofieldsystems.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.