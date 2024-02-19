Revolutionizing Tree Growth: Geofield's AG Conditioner Astonishes Veteran Arborist!

Witnessing the undeniable impact of Geofield's Ag Conditioner, a seasoned Arborist delves into the remarkable growth of a 110-year-old Pine. Trees respond uniquely, exhibiting unprecedented growth levels in the presence of this beneficial and balanced field. Though the reasons remain mysterious, the implications for carbon sequestration become evident as we observe such extraordinary growth, particularly in older trees. For more insights, contact Geofield Systems at geofieldsystems.com

