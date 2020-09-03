Fauci Booted, Replaced By Medical Realist Dr. Scott Atlas MD

Recorded March 26, 2020, 11AM PST



Hoover Institution Fellow Scott Atlas provides a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting health care.



The Hoover Institution presents an online virtual briefing series on pressing policy issues, including health care, the economy, democratic governance, and national security. Briefings will include thoughtful and informed analysis from our top scholars.



ABOUT THE FELLOW



Scott W. Atlas, M.D. is the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and was Chief of Neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center.



Technocrats Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx are likely hopping mad because they have lost control over the pandemic narrative in America. Fauci’s replacement, Dr. Scott Atlas, promotes a very different approach to healing America, including herd immunity.

Dr. Scott W. Atlas has argued that the science of mask wearing is uncertain, that children cannot pass on the coronavirus and that the role of the government is not to stamp out the virus but to protect its most vulnerable citizens as Covid-19 takes its course.



Ideas like these, both ideologically freighted and scientifically disputed, have propelled the radiologist and senior fellow at Stanford University’s conservative Hoover Institution into President Trump’s White House, where he is pushing to reshape the administration’s response to the pandemic.



President Trump has embraced Dr. Atlas, as has Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, even as he upsets the balance of power within the White House coronavirus task force with ideas that top government doctors and scientists like Anthony S. Fauci, Deborah L. Birx and Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, find misguided — even dangerous — according to people familiar with the task force’s deliberations.