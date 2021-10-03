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HOW ARE YOU USING YOUR TALENT?
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121 views • October 03, 2021
"Burying Your Talent" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 19:11-27. Here Jesus delivers one of the most misunderstood parables, the parable of the 10 talents, about what it means to be found faithful. Are you growing your God-given gifts?
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