⚠️The FDA Are Having Some Very Interesting Medications Pulled From Store Shelves.
Doing It On September Of All Months Makes It Even More Interesting.
Meanwhile, The Same FDA Has Approved A Covid-19 Vaxx That Has Been Tested On 4 Rats. 4 Rats.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.